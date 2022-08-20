Chardan Capital Trims Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Target Price to $10.00

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Chardan Capital from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FIXX. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Homology Medicines from $29.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Homology Medicines from $3.10 to $3.21 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.69.

Homology Medicines stock opened at $2.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average is $2.47. Homology Medicines has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $8.90. The company has a market cap of $141.78 million, a P/E ratio of -49.40 and a beta of -0.36.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Homology Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Homology Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,422,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Homology Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 677.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 190,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 165,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing for various genetic disorders.

