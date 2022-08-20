Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Chemung Financial Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHMG opened at $45.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Chemung Financial has a 52-week low of $40.74 and a 52-week high of $49.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.75. The stock has a market cap of $210.56 million, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of -0.01.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.51. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $22.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chemung Financial will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

Chemung Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.74%.

In other Chemung Financial news, EVP Loren D. Cole sold 1,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $76,918.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,223.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Denise V. Gonick bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.95 per share, for a total transaction of $44,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,205.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Loren D. Cole sold 1,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $76,918.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,223.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,848 shares of company stock valued at $350,317 over the last ninety days. 12.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chemung Financial

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHMG. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Chemung Financial by 29.0% during the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 182,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,563,000 after purchasing an additional 41,005 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Chemung Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Chemung Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Chemung Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $1,039,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Chemung Financial by 9.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

Further Reading

