Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Chemung Financial Trading Down 3.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ CHMG opened at $45.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Chemung Financial has a 52-week low of $40.74 and a 52-week high of $49.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.75. The stock has a market cap of $210.56 million, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of -0.01.
Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.51. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $22.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chemung Financial will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.
Chemung Financial Announces Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Chemung Financial news, EVP Loren D. Cole sold 1,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $76,918.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,223.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Denise V. Gonick bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.95 per share, for a total transaction of $44,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,205.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Loren D. Cole sold 1,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $76,918.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,223.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,848 shares of company stock valued at $350,317 over the last ninety days. 12.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Chemung Financial
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHMG. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Chemung Financial by 29.0% during the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 182,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,563,000 after purchasing an additional 41,005 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Chemung Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Chemung Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Chemung Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $1,039,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Chemung Financial by 9.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.
Chemung Financial Company Profile
Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.
Further Reading
