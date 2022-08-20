Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 176,071 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $46,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 135,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,927,000 after purchasing an additional 74,933 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 206.9% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its position in Chevron by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC raised its position in Chevron by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 91,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $15,734,642.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joseph C. Geagea sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $8,685,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,909.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 91,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $15,734,642.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 199,070 shares of company stock valued at $34,022,033. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chevron Trading Down 0.8 %

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.00.

NYSE CVX traded down $1.33 on Friday, reaching $157.69. 6,834,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,558,351. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.21 and a fifty-two week high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.89%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

