Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.00-$7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.73 billion-$1.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.76 billion. Children’s Place also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.00 EPS.

Children’s Place Price Performance

Shares of Children’s Place stock opened at $47.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.05 and a 200 day moving average of $50.09. Children’s Place has a 52 week low of $36.97 and a 52 week high of $113.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $623.07 million, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.97.

Get Children's Place alerts:

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($1.86). Children’s Place had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 60.35%. The firm had revenue of $380.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Children’s Place will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Children’s Place

PLCE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Children’s Place from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Children’s Place from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Children’s Place from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Children’s Place from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Children’s Place presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.60.

In related news, Director John E. Bachman acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.50 per share, for a total transaction of $57,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,007. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Children’s Place

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLCE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Children’s Place by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 17,229 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Children’s Place by 52.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 11,334 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,914,000 after acquiring an additional 26,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

About Children’s Place

(Get Rating)

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.