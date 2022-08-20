Chimpion 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $107,023.00 (BNANA)

Chimpion (BNANA) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One Chimpion coin can currently be purchased for about $1.21 or 0.00005692 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chimpion has a total market capitalization of $38.39 million and $107,023.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Chimpion has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Chimpion

Chimpion (BNANA) is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion. The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chimpion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

