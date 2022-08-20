CIBC Boosts Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target to C$143.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$142.00 to C$143.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BMO. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$156.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$146.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$159.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$146.71.

BMO opened at C$133.90 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$126.72 and a 200-day moving average price of C$137.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$90.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.35. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of C$118.79 and a one year high of C$154.47.

Bank of Montreal ( TSE:BMO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported C$3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.12 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.66 billion. On average, analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 14.3899996 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a $1.39 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

