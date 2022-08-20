CIBC Cuts Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Price Target to C$30.00

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CBWBF has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a report on Monday, May 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $39.50 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Western Bank currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.28.

Canadian Western Bank Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CBWBF opened at $20.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.15. Canadian Western Bank has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $33.05.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

