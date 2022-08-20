Citigroup Begins Coverage on Getty Images (NYSE:GETY)

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a hold rating on shares of Getty Images in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Getty Images Trading Down 8.5 %

NYSE:GETY opened at 29.29 on Wednesday. Getty Images has a 52 week low of 8.08 and a 52 week high of 37.88.

About Getty Images

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.

