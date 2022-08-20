Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stock Position Trimmed by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,297,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 811,066 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.07% of Citigroup worth $69,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

C has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.95.

Citigroup Stock Performance

C opened at $52.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.20. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.44 and a 52-week high of $73.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

