Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on August 23rd (NASDAQ:CLINU)

Clean Earth Acquisitions’ (NASDAQ:CLINU – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, August 23rd. Clean Earth Acquisitions had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 24th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.
Clean Earth Acquisitions Stock Performance
CLINU stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. Clean Earth Acquisitions has a fifty-two week low of $9.98 and a fifty-two week high of $10.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.03.
Institutional Trading of Clean Earth Acquisitions
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Clean Earth Acquisitions during the 2nd quarter worth $184,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,618,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,024,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,671,000.
Clean Earth Acquisitions Company Profile
Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire assets or businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on acquiring companies in the clean energy ecosystem, including carbon, hydrogen, sustainable agriculture, and renewable energy.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clean Earth Acquisitions (CLINU)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
Receive News & Ratings for Clean Earth Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Earth Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.