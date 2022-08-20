Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on August 23rd (NASDAQ:CLINU)

Clean Earth Acquisitions’ (NASDAQ:CLINU – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, August 23rd. Clean Earth Acquisitions had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 24th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Clean Earth Acquisitions Stock Performance

CLINU stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. Clean Earth Acquisitions has a fifty-two week low of $9.98 and a fifty-two week high of $10.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.03.

Get Clean Earth Acquisitions alerts:

Institutional Trading of Clean Earth Acquisitions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Clean Earth Acquisitions during the 2nd quarter worth $184,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,618,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,024,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,671,000.

Clean Earth Acquisitions Company Profile

Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire assets or businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on acquiring companies in the clean energy ecosystem, including carbon, hydrogen, sustainable agriculture, and renewable energy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Earth Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Earth Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.