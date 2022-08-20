Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Position Raised by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $11,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,449,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth $57,553,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 804,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,206,000 after acquiring an additional 246,467 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,291,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,874,000 after purchasing an additional 237,529 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,600,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,244,000 after purchasing an additional 124,801 shares during the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Harbors

In other news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total transaction of $116,475.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,180.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:CLH opened at $117.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.94. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.56 and a 52 week high of $118.92.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 18.40%. Clean Harbors’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CLH. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.50.

About Clean Harbors

(Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

