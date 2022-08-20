Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Receives $2.10 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.33.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCO shares. Cowen cut their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor to $3.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.65 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.15 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barrington Research cut their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $5.00 to $3.25 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $1.50 in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Clear Channel Outdoor Trading Down 4.3 %

CCO stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $855.52 million, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 2.62. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $4.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.36.

In related news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 561,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $886,556.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,872,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,698,614.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC acquired a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

