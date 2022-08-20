Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.03-$0.04 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $968.00 million-$972.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $958.36 million. Cloudflare also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to 0-$0.01 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Cloudflare from $245.00 to $100.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Cloudflare to $62.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $114.76.

Cloudflare Trading Down 6.2 %

NET traded down $4.51 on Friday, hitting $68.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,890,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,563,251. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Cloudflare has a 12-month low of $38.96 and a 12-month high of $221.64. The company has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of -75.31 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cloudflare

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $2,863,309.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $2,863,309.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $99,861.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,303.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 322,745 shares of company stock valued at $19,901,941 in the last ninety days. 15.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Further Reading

