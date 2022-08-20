Clover Finance Price Tops $0.43 on Major Exchanges (CLV)

Clover Finance (CLV) traded 12% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 20th. One Clover Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00000898 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Clover Finance has a market capitalization of $111.64 million and approximately $50.08 million worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Clover Finance has traded up 22.7% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004791 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001600 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002116 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.41 or 0.00792451 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Clover Finance Profile
Clover Finance (CRYPTO:CLV) uses the hashing algorithm. Clover Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,975,397 coins. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Clover Finance Coin Trading
