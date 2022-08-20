CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) Cut to Hold at Maxim Group

Maxim Group downgraded shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CNSP opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.31. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $1.73.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in CNS Pharmaceuticals by 242.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 358,832 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CNS Pharmaceuticals by 689.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 205,134 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in CNS Pharmaceuticals by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 178,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 66,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, an anthracycline that is in Phase I and II clinical trials that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

