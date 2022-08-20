Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Coffee from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

NASDAQ:JVA opened at $2.86 on Wednesday. Coffee has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $5.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.33 million, a P/E ratio of 95.33 and a beta of 1.22.

Coffee ( NASDAQ:JVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coffee had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $16.50 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fosun International Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Coffee by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 118,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coffee by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 349,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 227,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coffee by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. 24.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

