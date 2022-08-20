Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Position Increased by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 312.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 120,326 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,159 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $10,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $465,540,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,934,516 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $526,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,276 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,072,441 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,514,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,513 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,347,190 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $658,614,000 after acquiring an additional 662,037 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,260,146 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $377,961,000 after acquiring an additional 618,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $94.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $68.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.97. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $63.26 and a 52 week high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 25.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

