Coin98 Price Hits $0.41 on Major Exchanges (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $75.63 million and approximately $23.85 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Coin98 has traded 26.5% lower against the dollar. One Coin98 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00001932 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Coin98 alerts:

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000921 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000587 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000239 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00020490 BTC.

Jade Protocol (JADE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00081235 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000482 BTC.

DeXit Network (DXT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Banana (BANANA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003942 BTC.

About Coin98

C98 is a coin. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,000,000 coins. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Coin98 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator. Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coin98 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin98 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.