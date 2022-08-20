CoinFi Market Cap Reaches $242,269.66 (COFI)

CoinFi (COFI) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. CoinFi has a market cap of $242,269.66 and approximately $22,887.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CoinFi has traded down 24.7% against the US dollar. One CoinFi coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,270.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004700 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004717 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003780 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002404 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00127400 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00032985 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 34.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00099193 BTC.

About CoinFi

COFI is a coin. It launched on January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 coins. CoinFi’s official message board is medium.com/coinfi. CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CoinFi is https://reddit.com/r/CoinFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CoinFi is www.coinfi.com.

Buying and Selling CoinFi

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinFi is a platform that offers crowdsourced and professionally curated research, analysis, trading signals, trading algorithms, and market-moving news to give crypto traders real-time market intelligence. The CoinFi token (COFI) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for access to the platform’s advanced trading signals/algos and premium research, which will require staking tokens to reward token owners and reduce volatility. The token will also be used to leverage the wisdom of the crowd. Community members who help curate news, produce research & analysis, and share trading signals will be rewarded within CoinFi's unique token-for-information ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

