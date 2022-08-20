Coldstack (CLS) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $142,533.00

Coldstack (CLS) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 20th. Over the last week, Coldstack has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar. Coldstack has a market capitalization of $174,586.60 and approximately $142,533.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coldstack coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000546 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004704 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001591 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002111 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.41 or 0.00778052 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Coldstack Coin Profile
Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io.
Buying and Selling Coldstack
