Comparing Ryan Specialty (RYAN) and Its Peers

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) is one of 35 publicly-traded companies in the “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Ryan Specialty to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ryan Specialty and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ryan Specialty $1.43 billion $65.87 million 215.43 Ryan Specialty Competitors $9.41 billion $814.92 million 37.32

Ryan Specialty’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Ryan Specialty. Ryan Specialty is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryan Specialty 0 2 3 0 2.60 Ryan Specialty Competitors 138 892 1125 27 2.48

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Ryan Specialty and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Ryan Specialty currently has a consensus price target of $43.40, indicating a potential downside of 4.07%. As a group, “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies have a potential upside of 32.34%. Given Ryan Specialty’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ryan Specialty has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.1% of Ryan Specialty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.7% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are owned by institutional investors. 54.3% of Ryan Specialty shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.6% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ryan Specialty and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryan Specialty 5.30% 50.27% 5.59% Ryan Specialty Competitors 4.21% 18.97% 2.90%

Summary

Ryan Specialty beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

