Compass Group (LON:CPG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,970.50

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,970.50 ($23.81) and last traded at GBX 1,968 ($23.78), with a volume of 1471670 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,942 ($23.47).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,340 ($16.19) to GBX 1,500 ($18.12) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,950 ($23.56) to GBX 2,050 ($24.77) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.17) target price on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compass Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,827.50 ($22.08).

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,817.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,741.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £34.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,757.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.81.

In other Compass Group news, insider Ireena Vittal acquired 111 shares of Compass Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,796 ($21.70) per share, with a total value of £1,993.56 ($2,408.84).

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

