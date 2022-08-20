Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Has $497,000 Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,597,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,748,000 after purchasing an additional 774,549 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 583,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,055,000 after acquiring an additional 5,127 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 540,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 268,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,905,000 after acquiring an additional 18,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 176,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $127.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.13. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $104.29 and a 12-month high of $176.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

