Conceal Market Cap Tops $992,826.00 (CCX)

Conceal (CCX) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One Conceal coin can now be bought for $0.0733 or 0.00000347 BTC on popular exchanges. Conceal has a market capitalization of $992,826.00 and approximately $428.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Conceal has traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Conceal alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,099.62 or 0.99890179 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00048219 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.48 or 0.00215323 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00134553 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.16 or 0.00232754 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00055433 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004700 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004044 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005291 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

CCX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 21,477,674 coins and its circulating supply is 13,545,400 coins. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conceal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conceal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.