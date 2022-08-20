CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) General Counsel Martha A. Wiegand Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) General Counsel Martha A. Wiegand sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $469,210.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 69,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,683,117.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
CONSOL Energy Stock Performance
CEIX opened at $72.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.98. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.11 and a 1-year high of $74.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.82.
CONSOL Energy Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CONSOL Energy
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of CONSOL Energy to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of CONSOL Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of CONSOL Energy from $46.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.
CONSOL Energy Company Profile
CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.
Further Reading
