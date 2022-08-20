CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) General Counsel Martha A. Wiegand Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) General Counsel Martha A. Wiegand sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $469,210.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 69,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,683,117.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CEIX opened at $72.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.98. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.11 and a 1-year high of $74.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 21,156.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,718,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,903 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in CONSOL Energy by 1,966.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 819,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,453,000 after purchasing an additional 779,580 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 160.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 913,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,092,000 after acquiring an additional 562,276 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 145.8% in the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 807,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,887,000 after acquiring an additional 479,173 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 552.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 375,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,536,000 after acquiring an additional 317,865 shares during the period. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of CONSOL Energy to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of CONSOL Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of CONSOL Energy from $46.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

