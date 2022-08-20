Contrasting Offerpad Solutions (OPAD) and Its Rivals

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) is one of 24 public companies in the “Real estate agents & managers” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Offerpad Solutions to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Offerpad Solutions has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Offerpad Solutions’ rivals have a beta of 1.20, indicating that their average share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.7% of Offerpad Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.7% of shares of all “Real estate agents & managers” companies are held by institutional investors. 59.3% of Offerpad Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.5% of shares of all “Real estate agents & managers” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Offerpad Solutions 1.30% 22.51% 4.96% Offerpad Solutions Competitors 1.88% 6.15% 1.00%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Offerpad Solutions and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Offerpad Solutions and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Offerpad Solutions $2.07 billion $6.46 million 14.25 Offerpad Solutions Competitors $5.01 billion $192.49 million 0.47

Offerpad Solutions’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Offerpad Solutions. Offerpad Solutions is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Offerpad Solutions and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Offerpad Solutions 0 3 5 0 2.63 Offerpad Solutions Competitors 59 359 573 13 2.54

Offerpad Solutions currently has a consensus price target of 7.72, suggesting a potential upside of 351.59%. As a group, “Real estate agents & managers” companies have a potential upside of 41.44%. Given Offerpad Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Offerpad Solutions is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Offerpad Solutions beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Offerpad Solutions Company Profile

Offerpad Solutions Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services. Offerpad Solutions Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

