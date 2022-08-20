Contrasting Runway Growth Finance (RWAY) & Its Rivals

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) is one of 721 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Runway Growth Finance to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.5% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Runway Growth Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.8% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Runway Growth Finance and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Runway Growth Finance 39.17% 8.50% 6.55% Runway Growth Finance Competitors 18.88% -50.41% 2.47%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Runway Growth Finance $71.36 million $45.62 million 15.33 Runway Growth Finance Competitors $1.45 billion -$149.35 million 29.67

This table compares Runway Growth Finance and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Runway Growth Finance’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Runway Growth Finance. Runway Growth Finance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Runway Growth Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.1%. Runway Growth Finance pays out 155.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies pay a dividend yield of 8.1% and pay out 91.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Runway Growth Finance and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Runway Growth Finance 0 0 8 0 3.00 Runway Growth Finance Competitors 109 589 920 18 2.52

Runway Growth Finance currently has a consensus price target of $15.25, suggesting a potential upside of 17.04%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 54.37%. Given Runway Growth Finance’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Runway Growth Finance has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

About Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage, growth stage venture companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, electronic equipment & instruments. systems software, healthcare equipment hardware, storage & peripherals and specialized consumer service, internet retail, healthcare technology, human resource employment services, education, biotechnology, application software healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products industries. It invests in senior secured growth loans investment between $10 million and $75 million.

