Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is 7.73.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Core Scientific from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Core Scientific to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on Core Scientific from $18.75 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen initiated coverage on Core Scientific in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.10 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Core Scientific to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

In related news, insider Darin Feinstein sold 1,124,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of 3.65, for a total value of 4,103,136.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,909,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 127,419,474.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,074,147 shares of company stock worth $7,303,137. Company insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CORZ. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Core Scientific in the second quarter worth $10,251,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Core Scientific by 445.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,159,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,173 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter valued at $26,186,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter valued at $25,373,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the second quarter valued at $4,341,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CORZ opened at 2.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is 2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is 5.25. Core Scientific has a 12 month low of 1.40 and a 12 month high of 14.98.

Core Scientific, Inc provides net carbon-neutral blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining solutions in North America. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. It offers blockchain hosting services with deployment and provide power, racks, proprietary thermodynamic management, redundant connectivity, and 24/7 security, as well as its proprietary software platforms, such as Minder and MinderOS, which provides infrastructure management and custom firmware; and digital asset mining operation focuses on the generation of digital assets by solving complex cryptographic algorithms to validate transactions on specific digital asset network blockchains.

