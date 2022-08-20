Coreto Price Tops $0.0023 on Major Exchanges (COR)

Coreto (COR) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Coreto has a market cap of $518,433.93 and $5,447.00 worth of Coreto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coreto coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Coreto has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Coreto’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 228,283,474 coins. Coreto’s official Twitter account is @Coretoio.

According to CryptoCompare, “CORION Platform is hosted on the Ethereum Classic blockchain. It consists of more separate smart contracts, implemented in Solidity language. CORION Platform is an ecosystem with a digital asset to serve the global economy, with innovative tools for payment, finance and trading. The financial asset of the platform is CORION Coin, it’s stability ensures security to both service providers and users. It has built-in automated inflation and deflation control ensuring the stable price inevitable to carry out real life transactions. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coreto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coreto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coreto using one of the exchanges listed above.

