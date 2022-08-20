Corning (NYSE:GLW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on GLW. Barclays downgraded Corning from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup downgraded Corning from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Corning from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Corning to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.18.

Corning Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Corning stock opened at $36.19 on Tuesday. Corning has a 1 year low of $30.63 and a 1 year high of $43.47. The firm has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corning will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other Corning news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $204,602.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Corning

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $281,919,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,008,558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $630,470,000 after buying an additional 5,451,525 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,151,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $99,289,000 after buying an additional 1,647,814 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 197.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,066,000 after buying an additional 1,350,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,083,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $113,828,000 after buying an additional 1,342,976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

