Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,186 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,604 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,323,746,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,389,605,000 after buying an additional 1,697,920 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,643,166,000 after buying an additional 944,199 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 45,712.3% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 392,153 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 391,297 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 819,712 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $465,350,000 after buying an additional 294,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST stock traded down $6.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $554.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,616,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,363. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $507.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $519.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $245.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.17. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $543.00 to $571.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,008.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

