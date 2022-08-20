Critical Survey: Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) versus Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) and Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Revolution Medicines has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anavex Life Sciences has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Revolution Medicines and Anavex Life Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revolution Medicines $29.39 million 67.38 -$187.09 million ($3.03) -7.45 Anavex Life Sciences N/A N/A -$37.91 million ($0.59) -17.08

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Anavex Life Sciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Revolution Medicines. Anavex Life Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Revolution Medicines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

29.0% of Anavex Life Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.6% of Revolution Medicines shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Anavex Life Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Revolution Medicines and Anavex Life Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Revolution Medicines 0 1 3 0 2.75 Anavex Life Sciences 0 0 3 0 3.00

Revolution Medicines presently has a consensus target price of $29.25, indicating a potential upside of 29.54%. Anavex Life Sciences has a consensus target price of $38.67, indicating a potential upside of 283.60%. Given Anavex Life Sciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Anavex Life Sciences is more favorable than Revolution Medicines.

Profitability

This table compares Revolution Medicines and Anavex Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revolution Medicines -823.65% -39.20% -32.20% Anavex Life Sciences N/A -30.26% -28.42%

Summary

Anavex Life Sciences beats Revolution Medicines on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc., a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors. It also develops RMC-5845, a selective inhibitor of SOS1, a protein that converts RAS (OFF) to RAS (ON) in cells; and RMC-5552, a hyperactivated selective inhibitor of mTORC1 signaling in tumors. In addition, the company is developing RMC-6291, a mutant-selective inhibitor of KRASG12C(ON) and NRASG12C(ON); and RMC-6236, a RAS-selective inhibitor of multiple RAS(ON) variants. Further, it develops RAS(ON) Inhibitors targeting KRASG13C(ON) and KRASG12D(ON). The company has a collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the research and development of SHP2 inhibitors, including RMC-4630. Revolution Medicines, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex. The company's drug candidate also comprises ANAVEX 3-71, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia and other dementia indications; and preclinical clinical trials for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 receptor agonist for the treatment of depression, stroke, Parkinson's, and Alzheimer's diseases; ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the potential treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain; and ANAVEX 1037 to treat prostate and pancreatic cancer. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

