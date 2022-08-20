CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Holdings Lifted by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,873 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,989 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,897,735 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $195,771,000 after acquiring an additional 154,194 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 5,516 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.24.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.4 %

CVS stock opened at $104.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.75. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $81.78 and a 52-week high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 35.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,495,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Read More

