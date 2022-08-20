Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) Trading Up 13.7%

Shares of Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLXPF – Get Rating) were up 13.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.94 and last traded at $0.90. Approximately 4,594,822 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 732% from the average daily volume of 551,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.73. The company has a market cap of $130.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67.

Cybin Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing psychedelic therapeutics to treat various psychiatric and neurological conditions. The company operates through two segments, Serenity Life and Natures Journey. The Serenity Life segment engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical psilocybin products.

