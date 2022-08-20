Cyclone Protocol Price Tops $36.35 on Major Exchanges (CYC)

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One Cyclone Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $36.35 or 0.00172593 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded down 19.4% against the dollar. Cyclone Protocol has a total market cap of $955,291.74 and $3,894.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004846 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $136.58 or 0.00648529 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005163 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000349 BTC.

WingRiders Governance Token (WRT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001504 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Draken (DRK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol Profile

CYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 26,282 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol.

Buying and Selling Cyclone Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cyclone Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cyclone Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

