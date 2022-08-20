CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.61

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.61 and traded as low as $1.61. CytomX Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.65, with a volume of 629,978 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTMX shares. Cowen downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CytomX Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.89.

CytomX Therapeutics Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTMX. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 254.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13,864 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

