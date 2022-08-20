DA Davidson Boosts Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $163.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $148.00 to $163.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the retailer’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.83 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.55 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Gordon Haskett cut their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Walmart from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Walmart from $159.00 to $152.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $151.93.

Walmart Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $137.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.06 and a 200-day moving average of $136.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total value of $37,723,764.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 285,336,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,713,179,164.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $34,457,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 283,200,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,033,569,571.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total value of $37,723,764.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 285,336,824 shares in the company, valued at $39,713,179,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,481,935 shares of company stock valued at $206,295,199. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,681,258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,716,452,000 after buying an additional 520,788 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,239,022 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,496,676,000 after buying an additional 201,552 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 7.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,908,117,000 after buying an additional 1,685,320 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $2,925,852,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 48.0% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,297,510,000 after buying an additional 5,007,342 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

