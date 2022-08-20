DAOstack (GEN) Market Capitalization Hits $421,686.34

DAOstack (GEN) traded down 20.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 20th. Over the last week, DAOstack has traded 46.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. DAOstack has a market capitalization of $421,686.34 and $162.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOstack coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,197.36 or 0.99798634 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00050720 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004585 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00027992 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000047 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004667 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000052 BTC.

DAOstack is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

