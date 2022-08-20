Dean Investment Associates LLC Cuts Stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Dean Investment Associates LLC reduced its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,566 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Diamond Hill Investment Group worth $3,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHIL. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 54.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 208 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. 61.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diamond Hill Investment Group alerts:

Diamond Hill Investment Group Trading Down 3.9 %

DHIL stock traded down $7.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $173.30. The stock had a trading volume of 16,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,461. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.94. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.90 and a 52 week high of $234.84. The firm has a market cap of $537.23 million, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Dividend Announcement

Diamond Hill Investment Group ( NASDAQ:DHIL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 33.22% and a net margin of 31.87%. The firm had revenue of $39.02 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

(Get Rating)

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.