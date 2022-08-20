Dean Investment Associates LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $3,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth $32,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Insider Activity

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

In other news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $710,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,093 shares in the company, valued at $2,633,603. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $1,093,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,066.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $710,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,633,603. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $2,274,980 over the last ninety days. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Principal Financial Group stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,136,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,694. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.97 and a 1 year high of $80.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.43.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.26. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.56%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

