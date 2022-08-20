Dean Investment Associates LLC Has $3.67 Million Stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Dean Investment Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,758 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned about 0.14% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $3,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CALM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 426,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,768,000 after acquiring an additional 23,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

CALM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ CALM traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.73. 726,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,571. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a beta of -0.09. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.29 and a 12 month high of $59.95.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $593.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.06 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is currently 110.70%.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

