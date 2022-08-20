Dean Investment Associates LLC Purchases 442 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $2,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Encompass Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 83.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Encompass Health during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Encompass Health

In other Encompass Health news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 20,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $1,088,909.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,477,658.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Encompass Health Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of EHC traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.51. The stock had a trading volume of 462,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Encompass Health Co. has a 1-year low of $44.33 and a 1-year high of $81.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.91.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.08). Encompass Health had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on EHC. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Encompass Health from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Encompass Health to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Encompass Health from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.70.

About Encompass Health

(Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

