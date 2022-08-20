Dean Investment Associates LLC Purchases 522 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,461,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,814,000 after buying an additional 1,910,807 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth about $100,500,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in American Electric Power by 1,477.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,066,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,919,000 after buying an additional 999,221 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,493,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,805,000 after buying an additional 863,190 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,188,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,529,000 after buying an additional 811,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,426,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,175. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.22 and a one year high of $105.48. The company has a market capitalization of $53.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.88.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $545,525.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,182.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.29.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

