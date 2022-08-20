Dean Investment Associates LLC Sells 1,624 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Dean Investment Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Keystone Financial Services increased its stake in McKesson by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in McKesson by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCK traded up $2.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $371.01. 875,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 971,175. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.63. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $193.89 and a 12-month high of $375.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $313.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on McKesson from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on McKesson to $384.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.62.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total value of $468,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,114,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total transaction of $468,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $23,114,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 209 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.90, for a total value of $68,322.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,095.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,396 shares of company stock worth $14,471,365 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

