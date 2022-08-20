Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Shares Purchased by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,118 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,700 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $4,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 119,867,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,503,617,000 after buying an additional 16,896,929 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter valued at $612,015,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,522,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,036,000 after buying an additional 1,747,365 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the first quarter worth about $279,319,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the first quarter worth about $122,544,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.31) to €13.00 ($13.27) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €14.90 ($15.20) price target on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.22) to €10.00 ($10.20) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.30 ($15.61) to €16.30 ($16.63) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

Shares of NYSE:DB opened at $8.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.92. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $7.54 and a 52 week high of $16.70.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

