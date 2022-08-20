Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) PT Set at €28.50 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($29.08) price target on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DTE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €23.50 ($23.98) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €23.00 ($23.47) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($26.53) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($27.55) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.50 ($22.96) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Deutsche Telekom Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of DTE opened at €18.90 ($19.28) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €18.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is €17.81. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of €12.72 ($12.98) and a fifty-two week high of €18.13 ($18.50).

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

