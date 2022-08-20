DHT Holdings, Inc. (DHT) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 22nd

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

DHT has raised its dividend by an average of 17.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. DHT has a payout ratio of 17.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect DHT to earn $0.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.4%.

DHT Price Performance

DHT stock opened at $7.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.99. DHT has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $8.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $54.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.57 million. DHT had a negative net margin of 9.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. DHT’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DHT will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in DHT by 130.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 927,734 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 525,341 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in DHT by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,978,143 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,473,000 after buying an additional 522,016 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DHT in the first quarter worth $2,994,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its stake in DHT by 300.6% during the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 400,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 300,580 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in DHT by 10.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,713,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,741,000 after buying an additional 260,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on DHT in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of DHT from $7.50 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

