Digible (DIGI) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $345,218.43

Digible (DIGI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Digible has a total market cap of $345,218.43 and approximately $17,497.00 worth of Digible was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digible coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Digible has traded 2% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004696 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001604 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002146 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.37 or 0.00776603 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Digible
Digible’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,997,867 coins. Digible’s official Twitter account is @digibleio.
Digible Coin Trading
