Digible (DIGI) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $345,218.43

Digible (DIGI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Digible has a total market cap of $345,218.43 and approximately $17,497.00 worth of Digible was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digible coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Digible has traded 2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.37 or 0.00776603 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Digible

Digible’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,997,867 coins. Digible’s official Twitter account is @digibleio.

Digible Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digible should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digible using one of the exchanges listed above.

