Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Dillard’s has raised its dividend by an average of 239.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Dillard’s has a dividend payout ratio of 4.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Dillard’s to earn $22.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.5%.

Dillard’s Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE DDS opened at $320.63 on Friday. Dillard’s has a one year low of $167.03 and a one year high of $416.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $9.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $6.42. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 60.87%. Dillard’s’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dillard’s will post 36.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dillard’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $215.00 to $150.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Dillard’s to $185.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.75.

Insider Activity at Dillard’s

In other Dillard’s news, VP Mike Litchford sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.69, for a total value of $159,845.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,393.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Dillard’s by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 420,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,794,000 after purchasing an additional 20,327 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Dillard’s by 2,550.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,225,000 after acquiring an additional 51,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Dillard’s by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 8,828 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Dillard’s by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Dillard’s by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 280 Dillard's stores, including 30 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

