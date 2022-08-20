Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) is Truepoint Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Truepoint Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,893,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,024 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises about 4.2% of Truepoint Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Truepoint Inc. owned 1.26% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $88,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 79,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 15,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of DFAT stock traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $45.79. 166,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,488. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $38.92 and a 52 week high of $49.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.39.

